Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics engagement for a Canadian Telecom services provider.Understanding the customer base is crucial from a business perspective and is essential for any organization that wishes to succeed in the long-run.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005264/en/

Our advanced customer analytics solutions play a significant role in offering a holistic view of the global customer base. Customer analytics can also be successfully leveraged to gain insights on customer segmentation, churn prediction, geospatial analysis, transaction, and engagement analysis. At Quantzig, we believe that the growing business complexities in the telecom sector have paved the way for new customer-centric business models that companies must leverage to cost-effectively manage and address the growing needs of a well-informed customer base.

To support your efforts in doing so our analytics expert have developed a complete portfolio of customer analytics solutions that can help you drive growth and profitability.

Contact our experts to know we can help you unravel new opportunities with our advanced analytics solutions.

The Business Problem: The client is a leading telecom services provider based out of the United States. They were looking at leveraging customer analytics to gain an accurate read on customer sentiments, customer reviews, and factors that impact customer behavior. They were also looking at leveraging customer analytics to better understand customer perceptions and improve engagement rates. This is when they approached us to leverage our expertise in customer lifetime value analysis to gauge customer value and analyze how it impacts revenue.

"Our advanced customer analytics solutions empower telcos to identify new opportunities to proactively address the needs of their customers," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Despite heavily investing in customer analysis software to analyze customer needs, the client lacked accurate insight and the right strategies to assess the huge troves of customer data at their disposal. To help them tackle this challenge we adopted a three-phased approach that revolved around creating dashboards and leveraging data clustering algorithms to segment the customer base into smaller cohorts to gain a better understanding of the segment-wise behavior of their customers.

Request a free proposal to find out how customer lifetime value analysis is transforming the retail sector.

Quantzig's customer analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduce customer churn by 15%

Improve customer engagement rate by 35%

Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on the benefits of customer analytics solutions.

Quantzig's customer analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Building robust strategies to improve customer engagement

Creating dashboards to analyze customer data and segment customers into homogenous groups

Learn how our customer analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes to drive incremental growth. Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005264/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us