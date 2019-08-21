Oboya Horticulture Industries AB: Oboya receives an order in Poland

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) ("Oboya") has through its wholly owned subsidiary VEFI Europa Sp. z o.o in Skierniewice, Poland received an order for cultivation gutter from an existing customer in Poland. The order value amounted to about PLN 1.1 million, corresponding to about SEK 2.7 million.

The order concerns delivery of cultivation gutter to hydroponic cultivation systems and will be delivered continuously during September 2019. The order value amounts to PLN 1.1 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 2.7 million. The existing customer F.H. Nowalijka Piotr Wychowalek is one of the leading hydroponic growing companies in lettuce and fresh herbs in Poland. The cultivation gutter will be used for hydroponic cultivation in greenhouses and grown without soil.

VEFI was founded in 1949 and has been operating for 70 years and is a leading supplier of products for hydroponic cultivation systems. Hydroponic cultivation system means cultivation in greenhouses, regardless of climate and can grow all year round. Cultivation in hydroponic cultivation systems often takes place in a closed and self-sufficient system.

Erik Penser Bank is Oboyas Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North. Tel: + 46 8-463 83 00

E-post: certifiedadviser@penser.se

For any inquiry regarding this press release, kindly contact:

Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0)735 63 09 35

E-mail: robert.wu@oboya.cc

Homepage: www.oboya.se

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

Attachment