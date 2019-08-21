The global sciatica treatment marketsize is poised to grow by USD 5.82 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sciatica treatment market 2019-2023.

The market is driven by the rising awareness about sciatica. Also, the growing prevalence of risk factors for sciatica to further boost the growth of the sciatica treatment market.

Sciatica can lead to long-term pain in the lower back if the condition is left untreated. Thus, various government and non-governmental organizations are conducting programs to increase awareness among people about the condition and avoid delay in diagnosis. Such programs help patients learn about the disease as well as available treatment options. Thus, the rising awareness about sciatica will drive the growth of the sciatica treatment market during the forecast period.

Sciatica often occurs due to disease conditions such as osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, muscle spasms, and lumbar spinal stenosis. The prevalence of these medical conditions is increasing significantly across the world, which will increase the chances of development of sciatica. Thus, the growing prevalence of sciatica is expected to boost the growth of the sciatica treatment market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bayer AG

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Type:

The sciatica treatment market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Non-surgical treatment

Surgical treatment

Key Regions for the Sciatica treatment Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market Global Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market by application (CNS and PNS) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Rickets Treatment Market- Global Rickets Treatment Market by type (vitamin D-related rickets and minerals-related rickets) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

