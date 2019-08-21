Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), or the Company, a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.
- The 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Westin Copley Place Hotel in Boston, MA.
- Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.
About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.
T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
