

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence dropped sharply in August after a modest improvement in the previous month, as households' economic expectations weakened, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -9 from -6 in July. The latest reading was the lowest since November 2016, the bank said.



The index reflecting households' economic expectations for the next 12 months fell to -20 from -50.



Further, fears of a resurgence in unemployment rose significantly after stabilizing over the previous three months. The corresponding index climbed sharply to 13 from 8.



Consumers' financial expectations also weakened in August, albeit modestly, with the index falling to -2 from -1. The saving intentions index was unchanged at -1.



