Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market to Reach US$ 167.7 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market by Platform Type (Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Spacecraft), by Coating Type (Urethane-Coated Fabrics, Rubber-Coated Fabrics, Silicone-Coated Fabrics, and Other-Coated Fabrics), by Application Type (Escape Slides & Life Rafts, Fuel Cells, Life Vests, Airships & Aerostats, and Others), by Substrate Type (Polyester, Glass Fiber, Polyamide, and Others), by Process Type (Calendaring, Hot-Melt Coating, Knife Coating, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace engineered coated fabrics market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyses the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulation of growth strategies.

Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market: Highlights from the Report

Engineered coated fabric represents a niche but highly attractive segment of the total coated fabrics market. Among various end-use industries where engineered coated fabrics have been successful in marking their presence, aerospace is one such industry that offers consequential growth opportunities in the years to come. Engineered coated fabrics are used to construct a wide array of aerospace applications including escape slide, life rafts, fuel cell, life vests, airships, aerostats, etc. Engineered coated fabrics will continue to remain the material of choice for these aerospace applications in years to come.

The market is witnessing significant technological developments in order to improve the overall customer experience as these fabrics are mostly customized to meet the specific requirements of customers. Engineered coated fabric is an indispensable focus area for all the major aerospace tier players who are engaged in developing products and fabricating parts such as evacuation slides, airships & aerostats, fuel cells, life rafts & life vests, and gangway bellows.

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace engineered coated fabrics market is subjected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 167.7 million in 2024. The key market trends driving the growth of engineered coated fabrics in aviation industry are increasing aircraft deliveries, increasing demand for lightweight products, development of high-performance applications, technological advancements, and introduction of stringent standards regarding passenger safety.

Research findings suggest that civil aircraft is likely to remain the dominant and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Inclination towards lightweight yet durable parts for achieving greater fuel efficiency and stringent regulations towards passenger safety are the major factors driving the demand for engineered coated fabrics in the civil aviation industry. Further, increasing aircraft deliveries to meet rising passenger traffic is acting as a catalyst towards the growth of the segment.

Based on the coating type, polyurethane coating is expected to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period, whereas rubber coating and silicone coating are likely to witness healthy growth rates over the next five years. Polyurethane coating offers high-tensile strength and possesses excellent resistance to heat and flame, making them the most preferred coating type for aerospace engineered coated fabrics.

Based on the coating process type, the market is bifurcated into calendaring coating, hot-melt coating, knife coating, and others. Hot-melt coating is the most widely used coating process in the market and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecastperiod, owing to its low-processing time. In the hot-melt coating process, the coating material can be applied without any organic solvents at a high application rate, which leads to low-processing time.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aerospace engineered coated fabrics during the forecast period. Rising commercial aircraft fleet size is likely to further boost the overall demand in the foreseeable future in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

The key players in the market are Alpha Engineered Composites, Continental AG (ContiTech), Fothergill Group, Gasket Engineering Company, John Holden and Sons, Orca, by Pennel & Flipo, Trelleborg AB, and The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global aerospace engineered coated fabrics market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Platform Type

Civil Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Coating Type

Urethane-Coated Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Rubber-Coated Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Silicone-Coated Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other-Coated Fabrics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Application Type

Escape Slides & Life Rafts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fuel Cells (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Life Vests (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airships & Aerostats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Applications (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Substrate Type

Polyamide Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyester Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass Fibre Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Substrates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Coating Process Type

Calendaring Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hot-Melt Coating Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Knife Coating Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Processes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabrics Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

