CPR Cell Phone Repair Recognizes 2019 Annual Conference Award Recipients

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair recently held its 2019 Annual Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. To reflect their commitment and diligence throughout the year, as well as for achieving exceptional results, CPR presented numerous franchisees with awards at the conference.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com.

Among the 2019 Annual Conference award recipients were Eden Morrison, Jill Solberg, Kyle Nelson, Andrew Harberts, Rob Fischer, Kelly McMahan, Toby Paul, Kyle Opdahl, Dustin Clark of ZAGG, Aaron Bower of VoiceComm, Derek Tullock, and Andrew and Colbie Harberts.

Eden Morrison was named the ZAGG Ambassador of the year. The Device Sales Leadership Award was presented to Jill Solberg. Kyle Nelson received the Accessory Sales Leadership Award. Andrew Harberts of CPR West Des Moines, IA was inducted into the Million Dollar Club. Andrew and Colbie Harberts were awarded with Computer Services Program Franchisee of the Year.

The Owner of the Year was presented to Rob Fischer. Kelly McMahan was named the Rookie of the Year. Dustin Clark, ZAGG, and Aaron Bower of VoiceComm, received the Industry Leadership Awards. The Franchise Leadership Award was given to Kyle Opdahl. Toby Paul was named Conversion Owner of the Year. Derek Tullock earned the Most Creative CPR Branding Award.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Corporate congratulates all of the 2019 Annual Conference award recipients and thanks them for their dedication to the CPR organization.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556904/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Recognizes-2019-Annual-Conference-Award-Recipients