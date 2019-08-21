EQS-News / 21/08/2019 / 22:50 UTC+8 *[For Immediate Release]* *WH Group Ranked First in FBIF Top 100 List for Third Consecutive Year* (Hong Kong, August 21, 2019) - WH Group Limited ("WH Group" or the "Company"; HKEX:00288), the world's largest pork company, is pleased to announce that the Company has ranked first in the "Top 100 Food and Beverage in China" (The FBIF Top 100) List released by the Food and Beverage Innovation Forum for the third consecutive year. The FBIF Top 100 is a results-based list for the food and beverage industry in China. The list was launched in 2017. WH Group ranked first again on this year's list with its annual revenue for packaged meats business amounting to RMB84.284 billion in 2018. In 2018, as the core business for WH Group, packaged meats achieved good results in a challenging business environment, with revenue increasing by 3.1% year-on-year ("y-o-y") and operating profit increasing 7.8% y-o-y. Both scale and profit reached record highs. *WH Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr Wan Long* said: "Being the top ranked company in the FBIF Top 100 List again fully demonstrates the market's recognition of WH Group's results and brand value. As the world's leading pork company, we will continue to integrate global resources, take advantage of having a vertically integrated business model, to improve our competitiveness and enhance our leading position in the world. " _- END -_ *About WH Group Limited (HKEX stock code: 288)* WH Group Limited is the largest pork company in the world with the top market share in China, the U.S. and all markets with operations in Europe. It owns many well-recognized and trusted brands and stands above the rest with global market leadership in all key segments of the pork value chain, including packaged meats, fresh pork and hog production. The Group conducts its operations through Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd., the largest animal protein company in Asia, and Smithfield Foods, the largest pork company in the U.S. For more information, visit www.wh-group.com [1]. For media enquiries *Hill+Knowlton Strategies* *WH Group* Sophie Du Renee Chen +852 2894 6264 +852 2922 0736 wh-group@hkstrategies.com renee.chen@wh-group.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TJXEFXRUUL [2] Document title: WH Group Ranked First in FBIF Top 100 List for Third Consecutive Year 21/08/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=52f68e523368f2547368e7658cfadbaf&application_id=861203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c45b82afb3e31613a3b18e5c5082e9a&application_id=861203&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

