

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in the final stages of certifying advanced flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode or OLED screens from Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group for iPhones next year, the Nikkei Asian Review reported citing source. The U.S. tech giant has been attempting to reduce reliance on Samsung Electronics of South Korea.



According to the report, the iPhone maker is 'aggressively testing' BOE's OLED displays, raising the possibility that Apple could source this advanced display technology from China for the first time.



The iPhone maker currently buys OLEDs from Samsung and LG Display. Organic LED displays are efficient, ultra thin and display is supported by emissive light. Unlike LCD display it does not require a backlight. The quality of display, brightness, color range as well as viewing angles would be better than other popular displays. OLED is much faster in refreshing rates.



Apple will decide whether to take on BOE as a supplier of OLED by the end of this year, the report said.



It is expected that Apple might produce at least two iPhones with OLED displays in 2020. The company is also considering OLED screens for all the new models due to be unveiled in September next year, the report said.



