Web Presence: Gabriel Btesh marks Panama City's 500th anniversary of founding

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Construction company boss Gabriel Btesh looks at this month's celebrations marking Panama City's 500th anniversary of founding.

Founded on August 15, 1519, by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias Dávila, Panama City has this month celebrated its 500th year. A renowned construction firm owner based in the city and well-known for his dedication to improved standards of living, well-being, and a strengthened Panamanian economy, Gabriel Btesh shares details of the event's celebrations as he marks the 500th anniversary of the founding of Panama City.

"Activities celebrating the 500th anniversary of the founding of Panama City have taken place this month," reveals Btesh, "on the site of the ruins of what's now commonly referred to as 'Old Panama.'"

Originally founded by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias Dávila in 1519, 'Old Panama,' or Panamá Viejo, was attacked and destroyed by the Welsh pirate Henry Morgan in January 1671. "Following the attack, the modern Panama City which we know today, and which has existed for almost 350 years now, was established a few kilometers west on a new site," explains Btesh.

Hundreds of blue and orange butterflies were released to mark the day on which Pedro Arias Dávila originally founded the city. "Parades and folk dancing shows followed," adds Btesh, "as part of the celebrations, with a number of actors dressed as historical figures from Panama's past."

With a history now dating back more than 500 years, Panama City was founded on the site of an existing fishing village. "Panama City continues to boast a strong sense of indigenous heritage," explains Btesh, "from so-called Old Panama to the modern city's center."

Now at the helm of the highly successful family construction firm first established by his father, Gabriel Btesh is well known across Panama City and throughout much of the wider Republic of Panama for his socially conscious approach to construction. He has previously celebrated the company's wellness-focused approach to development and has explained, at length, what he calls integrity within the field, while also marking his own 30-year commitment to the premise.

Btesh has also offered detailed insight into the growing Central and South American construction industry, shedding, in particular, new light on Panama's ever-growing property, building, and development sectors.

"I remain committed to improved standards of living and well-being throughout the country," he adds, wrapping up, "as well as a strengthened Panamanian economy, bolstered by the creation of thousands of new jobs and the promotion of wellness, happiness, and prosperity for the nation as a whole."

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 786-233-8220

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556924/Gabriel-Btesh-marks-Panama-Citys-500th-anniversary-of-founding