Chris Stevenson, Formerly of Thompson Reuters Corporation, Appointed to Board at Cambridge Healthcare Research

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences and healthcare consultancy Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) strengthens its strategic focus with the appointment of former Johnson and Johnson, Cello Health and Thompson Reuters President, Chris Stevenson to the board. Now working at global strategic marketing consultancy Osprey Health Consulting, Chris has over 30 years in the pharmaceutical and professional services industry.

He joins CHR as it looks to scale, and increase the value of its offerings to existing and new clients in product strategy, commercialisation and in competitor analysis.

Chris is an experienced advisor in change management and implementation, including periods leading organisations, reinvigorating distressed businesses and as a strategic marketing consultant to the pharmaceutical industry. In the US, while at Thomson Reuters, he turned around three underperforming business units, was a member of the healthcare acquisitions team and became the in-house specialist in assessing professional services firms. At Johnson and Johnson, Chris launched the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal in Belgium. He has also created a highly successful US operation for a medical communications agency, a novel EU operation for a US corporation and has consulted with various professional services firms across the healthcare sector.

Chris' appointment forms part of the CHR's strategic expansion with advisers such as Marjorie Norman, Stella Wooder and Laura Lawrence, joining from Pfizer, Team Consulting and Goldman Sacks respectively, to help shape the growth and future direction of the company.

"This is a great company," said Chris. "Its bright team and their strong sense of customer-focus is at the core of their success."

"We are pleased to welcome Chris to the team," said Edward Cartwright, a partner at CHR. "His appointment will help us continue to scale. We are in a phase where enabling the team's development is core to our mission. Growing the company's capabilities is also central to retaining leadership in our segment. His experience across pharma and in consulting will be invaluable."

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and opportunity assessments, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in a complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intent and capabilities.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics - combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments - equips clients to make the best decisions from an optimally informed position.

CHR's team spans the globe, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America. For more information, visit: http://www.camhcr.com.

