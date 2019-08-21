

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) Wednesday reported revenue growth of 4.3% for the nine-month period, in line with its expectations, despite a challenging business environment in the third quarter.



Nine-month revenues were up 4.3% to 784.9 million euros from 752.6 million euros last year. EBIT was 46.1 million euros, down from last year's 49.4 million euros.



Looking forward, the company now expects full-year EBIT of between 52.1 million and 80.3 million euros. Previously, the company forecast EBIT between 72.9 million and 96.4 million euros.



The company said it revised its earnings forecast based on assumption of a higher level of risk for business development over the year as a whole. This is largely due to the combination of gathering economic clouds and industry-specific challenges in the automotive sector.



'The current uncertainty and tough demands affecting the automotive industry represent real challenges for us. This is why we are adjusting our outlook for the year as a whole. We have established an earnings optimisation programme to secure positive business development,' says Markus Ruf, Member of the Board, Finance of Bertrandt AG.



