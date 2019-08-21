Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 523280 ISIN: DE0005232805 Ticker-Symbol: BDT 
Xetra
21.08.19
17:35 Uhr
50,10 Euro
-6,70
-11,80 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BERTRANDT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERTRANDT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,70
51,30
19:57
50,70
51,30
19:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERTRANDT
BERTRANDT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERTRANDT AG50,10-11,80 %