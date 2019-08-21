CloudOak: Cloudoak named "Best Start-Up" at CompTia's Annual ChannelCon Event

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Four companies stood out among the approximately 160 exhibitors that were recognized as Best of Show winners at ChannelCon 2019, the technology industry's leading education, networking and partnering event presented annually by CompTIA, the world's leading tech association.

We are proud to announce that CloudOak was named "Best Start-Up" at ChannelCon 2019. The award winners were announced on the final day of ChannelCon and its companion technology fair. Winners were determined by the votes of technology solution provider attendees at the conference.

"Each year ChannelCon attracts the brightest stars from the IT channel community," said Kelly Ricker, executive VP for events and education at CompTIA. "These four companies shone brightest this week in the eyes of their industry partners and peers. We're pleased to recognize and congratulate the 2019 Channel Best of Show Award winners."

CloudOak is an Oakville based MSP & Channel solution provider offering enterprise ready solutions for the SMB and SME channel. The founders saw a need in the small to large enterprise market for high end, quality solutions addressing real business needs offered at a cost-effective price. With decades of collective experience in cloud backup, cloud storage and data management CloudOak was founded to address this market need: to Protect, Control and Recover any company's data and applications.

Partnering with market leaders in Cloud Data Management CloudOak created a platform from where data can be managed for hybrid cloud enterprises anytime, anywhere. It constitutes a single software platform that delivers backup, instant recovery, archiving, search, analytics, compliance, and copy data management in one secure fabric across data centers and clouds. A complete hybrid capability to make it easier for MSPs to monetize.

"This brings hybrid cloud data management capability to the MSP community," Cheeseman said. "It has a drop-in classic architecture of an appliance, that lets you spin up virtual machines in the cloud."

It is particularly attractive due to MSP accessibility to enterprise-grade technology, which even in the enterprise, is premium priced.

"To the MSP community where CloudOak is focused on, standard enterprise pricing is completely out of touch," Cheeseman said. "We have it at a true SMB price, and this is exclusive pricing as agreed to by our technology partners.

CloudOak's new offering, Plan4Continuity (P4C) is a true Business Continuity Planning SaaS solution designed for the SMB and SME markets. P4C allows MSPs to plan, build, schedule, simulate, implement, and audit all business continuity plans in an easy-to-use, affordable, and logical way. MSPs can create multiple plans for multiple clients, across any vertical as the client's business continuity plan is no longer a document gathering dust in a drawer but a live cloud-based system that contains plans, simulation schedules and audit logs of all activations. It also acts as a full management system of a client's business continuity activities and communications.

P4C was specifically pre-launched at ChannelCon. According to Troy Cheeseman, CSO of CloudOak, "There's nothing else that does this in the channel. It's a simple concept - take a business continuity plan and make each element of the document a trackable feature in the cloud, so that every action can be tracked. SMBs don't have the time or resource to create something like this, and most MSPs don't have the skill either. It's a terrific differentiator for MSPs because there's nobody else doing this. We take an arduous time-consuming and incredibly skilled process and turn it into a menu-driven two-and-a-half-minute enterprise."

"We will be announcing another major integration at the end of the month," Cheeseman went on to say. "From there, the strategy will be to add more major integrations, first with document management systems and other backup and DR solutions, and from there, in short order, the major Professional Service Automation tools and systems. (PSAs)."

CloudOak aggressively recruited for quality MSP partners at ChannelCon, and will continue to do so at ASCII's SMB IT Success Summit in downtown Toronto on August 21-22.

About CloudOak (www.cloudoakchannel.com)

CloudOak is a MSP & Channel solution provider creating solutions that Protect, Control and Recover any company's data and applications. We source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designing for the emerging SMB, SME, and MSP of tomorrow. We are proud to offer our services exclusively to Managed Service Providers globally.

