

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $141 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $3.78 billion from $3.98 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $141 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.50



