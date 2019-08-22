

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned barely higher again on Wednesday, one session after it halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 90 points or 3.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 2,880-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on solid earnings news and the outlook for the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index rose 0.33 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,880.33 after trading between 2,872.56 and 2,885.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 1.50 points or 0.1 percent to end at 1,572.62.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.18 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.34 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.80 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.24 percent, PetroChina fell 0.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.40 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 0.37 percent, Gemdale lost 0.56 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.62 percent, China Vanke climbed 0.81 percent and CITIC Securities was down 0.53 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the day - offsetting the pullback in the previous session.



The Dow added 240.29 points or 0.93 percent to 26,202.73, while the NASDAQ gained 71.65 points or 0.90 percent to 8,020.21 and the S&P 500 rose 23.92 points or 0.82 percent to 2,924.43.



The initial strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news from retail giants Target (TGT) and Lowe's (LOW). The results from the retailers added to optimism that consumer spending will continue to support the U.S. economy despite early indicators of a looming recession.



Stocks remained positive following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which showed the central bank intends to remain flexible regarding future changes to interest rates.



The Fed is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting September 17th and 18th, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating at 98.1 percent chance of another 25 basis point rate cut.



Crude oil prices eased Wednesday on lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $55.68 a barrel.



