

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday following the overnight gains on Wall Street as upbeat corporate earnings results from retail giants bolstered sentiment that consumer spending will support the U.S. economy.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 82.52 points or 0.40 percent to 20,701.09, after rising to a high of 20,731.19 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday.



In the auto sector, Honda Motor is up 0.1 percent and Toyota Motor is rising 0.3 percent. In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are rising more than 2 percent each.



The major exporters are lower despite a slightly weaker yen. Sony is declining more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent, Canon is lower by 0.7 percent and Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is down 0.3 percent and Fast Retailing is declining 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed after crude oil prices declined overnight. Japan Petroleum is higher by more than 1 percent, while Inpex is declining almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Shiseido Co is rising more than 4 percent and Screen Holdings is gaining almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Cyberagent is declining more than 2 percent, while Kuraray Co. and Shinsei Bank are lower by almost 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will release preliminary August results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, June results for its all industry activity index and final July figures for machine tool orders.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as upbeat earnings news from retail giants Target and Lowe's added to optimism that strength in consumer spending will continue to support the U.S. economy despite early indicators of a looming recession. Stocks remained mostly positive following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which showed the central bank intends to remain flexible regarding future changes to interest rates.



The Dow jumped 240.29 points or 0.9 percent to 26,202.73, the Nasdaq advanced 71.65 points or 0.9 percent to 8,020.21 and the S&P 500 climbed 23.92 points or 0.8 percent to 2,924.43.



The major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday on lingering concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand due to global economic slowdown. WTI crude for October ended down $0.45 or about 0.8 percent to close at $55.68 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX