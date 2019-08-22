Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Aug 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, have achieved non-standalone (NSA) 5G New Radio (NR) data calls on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands(1). The two parties successfully conducted Network-Device Vendor Interoperability Testing (NV-IOT) for NTT DOCOMO, INC., leveraging Fujitsu's commercial 5G base station (gNB) products together with a mobile smartphone form-factor test device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.These latest NV-IOT testing bi-directional data calls, compliant with the 3GPP release 15 specifications, were completed in mid-July at Fujitsu in Japan.This achievement marks a significant milestone to build a successful 5G end-to-end ecosystem in Japan, composed of 5G network infrastructure from Fujitsu and a broad range of 5G user devices using Qualcomm Technologies' modems and RF Front-end solutions."These data calls bring 5G technology one step closer to commercial rollout," said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "These live tests deliver on the commitment of Qualcomm Technologies and Fujitsu to make 5G a commercial reality in 2019 and are major milestone in driving 5G network launches around the world. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Fujitsu, enabling 5G networks and providing consumers with transformative 5G experiences starting this year.""5G networks will accelerate Fujitsu's human centric innovations through co-creation with our customers," said Masayuki Seno, Senior Vice President, Head of Network Products Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited. "We have been developing gNB products (O-CU, O-DU and O-RU) compliant with global specifications and O-RAN fronthaul interfaces(2). Going forward, Fujitsu will perform further interoperability tests together with Qualcomm Technologies to make significant strides in developing 5G commercial network products."Fujitsu and Qualcomm Technologies look to continue to strengthen relationships with companies that aim to provide 5G commercial services. Accordingly, the two companies are committed to support customers worldwide - encouraging the development of digital technologies and new innovative services utilizing the fast speeds, large capacity and ultra-low latency supported by 5G.(1) Sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bandsIn Japan, 3.7GHz and 4.5GHz bands are allocated for sub-6 GHz deployments and the 28 GHz band is allocated for mmWave deployments.(2) O-RAN fronthaul interfacesMobile industry leaders to develop O-RAN fronthaul-compliant products and drive multi-vendor radio access networksAbout QualcommQualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.