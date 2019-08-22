POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will report its financial results for the first half of 2019 on August 26, 2019.

The management team will host an investor conference call on August 26, 2019 in English at 2:00 pm EDT (New York Time) 7:00 pm CEST (Paris Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. To participate in the call, please use the dial-in numbers below according to your location.

US: +1 646-722-4916

France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

UK: 442071943759

Access Code PIN: 63877744#

Following the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To access the replay, please use one of the following numbers.

US: +1 646-722-4969

FR: +33 (0)1 70710160

UK: +44 203364 5147

Access Code PIN: 418869005#

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant Sciences is responsible for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxel's partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC), is in Phase 1 and being developed for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs, including deuterated drug candidates for metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005464/en/

Contacts:

Poxel SA

Jonae R. Barnes

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

jonae.barnes@poxelpharma.com

+1 (617) 818-2985

Investor relations Media EU/US

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May or Joanne Tudorica

may@trophic.eu or tudorica@trophic.eu

+49 89 238 877 34 or +49 171 185 56 82

Investor relations Media France

NewCap

Alexia Faure/Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 98 55