Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 878279 ISIN: AT0000741053 Ticker-Symbol: EVN 
Tradegate
22.08.19
09:04 Uhr
15,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,66 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,940
15,040
09:40
14,920
15,020
09:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVN
EVN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVN AG15,000-0,66 %