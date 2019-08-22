DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial
Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-08-22 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available
under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German: https://www.evn.at/publikationen English:
https://www.evn.at/publications
2019-08-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at
End of News DGAP News Service
861167 2019-08-22
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 22, 2019 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)
Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-08-22 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available
under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German: https://www.evn.at/publikationen English:
https://www.evn.at/publications
2019-08-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at
End of News DGAP News Service
861167 2019-08-22
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 22, 2019 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)