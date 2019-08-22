Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0M28W ISIN: SE0002133975 Ticker-Symbol: 52S 
Frankfurt
22.08.19
08:00 Uhr
11,050 Euro
+0,050
+0,45 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,050
11,400
08:25
22.08.2019 | 08:05
(69 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the first quarter will be presented on August 29

Press Release, 22 August 2019

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for the financial year 2019/20 will be published at 13:00 CET on August 29, 2019.

A telephone conference will be held at 13:30 CET on August 29, 2019. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:
Call +46 8 566 426 51 and enter code 68101761# minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 44 009

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,000 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_Systemair_Q1_2019-20_förhandsinfo_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5c6a907-ef66-4bf9-a7f0-4a3db4142195)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)