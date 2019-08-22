

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity declined in June, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The all industry activity index declined 0.8 percent month-on-month in June, following a 0.5 percent rise in May, which was in line with economists' expectations.



Among components, construction activity dropped 1 percent, after a 1.5 percent rise in May. Industrial production declined 3.4 percent, after a 2.1 percent gain in May.



Tertiary industry activity fell 0.1 percent in June, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity dropped 0.3 percent in June, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



