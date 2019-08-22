Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Aug 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) will have an exhibit at the Japan-Africa Business Expo, an official side event during the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7)(1), to be held on 28-30 August, 2019 at Pacifico Yokohama, in Yokohama. The Business Expo aims to promote trade and investment, and MHI will exhibit technologies and products to support sustainable growth in Africa. MHI will showcase natural gas/diesel engine generators, chemical plants, and other technologies mainly from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), such as gas turbines and hydrogen power generation systems. The exhibit will also highlight MHI's contributions to economic growth and environmental conservation in the region, including high-quality energy infrastructure and measures to deal with climate change.MHPS will feature such products as the H-100 Series of gas turbines for power generation and mechanical driver offering easy maintenance and reduced maintenance frequency, solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), and hydrogen gas turbines, as a leading-edge clean technology, and Air Quality Control Systems (AQCS) including flue gas desulfurization (FGD) plants which MHPS holds No.1 global share. The display will also show the many types of power generation systems MHPS has previously installed in regions throughout Africa, such as the several geothermal power generating systems in the Olkaria region of Kenya.The exhibit will also feature the aero-derivative gas-turbine supply packages FT4000 SWIFTPAC and FT8 MOBILEPAC. These systems feature high output, small and lightweight design, and excellent stability, as well as quick relocation, installation, and start-up, making them useful in developing areas as a distributed power source, or in urban areas facing power shortages due to rapid economic growth. The systems were developed based on the PW4000 engine (model on display) technology from U.S. aerospace firm Pratt & Whitney (P&W).Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG) will have panels featuring chemical plants to produce fertilizers and methanol as industrial infrastructure, and CO2 capture plants. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET) will showcase hybrid power generation systems combining renewable energy such as solar and wind power with reciprocal engines and storage batteries, which can be utilized in off-grid areas.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) will display panels aimed mainly at the oil and gas industry, highlighting its compressor technologies to support social infrastructure by providing stable operation even in harsh climates.MHI has a history as a pump manufacturer stretching back nearly a century, and has a solid track record of supplying products for a wide range of fields, including thermal and nuclear power plants, oil and gas, and chemical plants. Exhibit panels will present MHI's highly reliable high pressure injection pump technologies to handle CO2, as well as seawater and a wide range of liquids.MHI Group, based on the worthy principle of TICAD led by Japan, supports the Japanese government's policy of high-quality infrastructure exports, and in collaboration with related institutions and organizations around the world, will continue to contribute to sustainable growth in Africa utilizing the Group's exceptional technology and business foundations.The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) is an international symposium on Africa, led by Japan since 1993, and co-hosted by United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank, and African Union Commission (AUC). Economic discussions are currently a key part of the conference, in recognition that private investment is important for sustainable growth and development in Africa.For more information about "Olkaria V geothermal power plant", please see below youtube video which Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has made.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. 