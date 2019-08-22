

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Thursday as U.S. fiscal stimulus faded and minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting fell short of signaling the central bank was ready to cut rates sharply.



Hours after accusing the Fed of hindering economic growth, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that the economy is very strong and there is no need to cut payroll taxes.



The Fed's July meeting minutes noted that it was important to assess incoming economic data to determine the future path of monetary policy.



Asian markets are trading mixed, with markets in Sydney, Shanghai and Tokyo rising, while Hang Seng shares fell sharply.



The dollar held gains ahead of the highly anticipated Jackson Hole symposium and gold prices held steady while oil prices slipped on worries about slowing global growth.



In economic releases, flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area and minutes of the ECB's last policy meeting are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher as retail giants Target and Lowe's posted better-than-expected earnings and minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting showed the U.S. central bank intends to remain flexible regarding future changes to interest rates.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed around 0.9 percent while the S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session higher as investors welcomed the prospect of political change in Italy and reacted positively to reports about merger talks between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault gaining traction.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.2 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX