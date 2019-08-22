BlueVenn Announces Competition to Win a Free Customer Data Platform, Worth Up To $270,000

COLOGNE, Germany, BOSTON, and LONDON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, BlueVenn, the original omnichannel Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider, is offering an organization the chance to win a FREE annual license of the award-winning BlueVenn UNIFY Customer Data Platform, worth up to $270,000.

The prize, which includes free setup and configuration, can be won by visiting BlueVenn, in person, at one of three qualifying events and filling out a competition slip. These events are b.telligent's CDP Workshop (Cologne, Germany), September 12, MarTech East (Boston, US), September 16-18, and Technology for Marketing (London, UK), September 25-26. Entries will close at 23:59 on September 30 and the draw will take place on October 1.

BlueVenn's Customer Data Platform won the best 'Data Driven Product or Service (Data Titan)' at the Data IQ 2019 awards ceremony in London last month, so there's no doubting the value of the prize on offer.

BlueVenn's CEO, Steve Klin, said: "Earlier this year we ran a global CDP research study that found CDP-equipped organizations overachieved on their 2018 marketing goals 2.5x more than those without. We're therefore offering a lucky winner 12 months' free use of the BlueVenn CDP technology, which will allow their company to realize the value of unified, clean and trustworthy data. This is unheard of in the marketing technology world, but we're really offering the chance to win $270,000 worth of software for free!"

What is BlueVenn UNIFY?

BlueVenn UNIFY is a Customer Data Platform that enables an organization to ingest data from every online or offline source across the business, then match, cleanse and de-duplicate every contact to create a Single Customer View for use in cross-channel campaigns. It will:

Unify all your online and offline customer data into a trustworthy and de-duplicated Single Customer View.

Provide you with 24/7 access to all your customers, transactions and interactions in one compliant, integrated database.

Create a cleansed, enhanced and compliant 'Golden Record' that can be activated for true real-time, cross-channel marketing.

How to enter

Follow this link to find out more about the rules of entry, what you can win, and the terms and conditions: https://www.bluevenn.com/free-cdp

About BlueVenn

The BlueVenn Marketing Hub is the only customer-centric marketing automation solution that provides marketers with all the analytics, predictive insights and omnichannel marketing automation capabilities they need. Powered by its Customer Data Platform, it works to create a real-time Single Customer View of every customer touchpoint to help businesses undertake an omnichannel transformation. BlueVenn serves clients across 12 countries, with headquarters in the UK and US. Some of the 300+ brands using BlueVenn include Domestic & General, Gatehouse Media, Space NK, Liverpool Victoria, The White Company and Subaru.

Website: www.bluevenn.com

Contact: Anthony Botibol, marketing@bluevenn.com, US: +1-617-207-8685 | UK: +44(0)117-943-5800