

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its profit before tax for the first half of 2019 rose to $763.0 million from $465.6 million in the prior year.



Profit attributable to the owners of the parent for the period grew to $302.4 million or 30.7 US cents per share from $194.3 million or 19.8 US cents per share last year.



Revenue was $2.53 billion, 19.1% higher than in the same period last year as copper sales volumes increased by 25.1% and by-product revenues increased particularly gold revenues at Centinela. This was partially offset by 6.3% lower realised copper prices and 5.3% lower realised molybdenum prices.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 10.7 cents per share, which represents a payout ratio of 35%.



Group copper production in the first half of 2019 was 387,300 tonnes, 22.2% higher than in the same period last year due to higher grades and the pipeline blockage at Los Pelambres in the first half of 2018, which delayed 9,200 tonnes being recorded as production in that period.



Group gold production for the first six months increased by 107% to 149,100 ounces on significantly higher grades and recoveries at Centinela.



Group copper production guidance for the full year is unchanged at 750,000-790,000 tonnes.



Group copper production is expected to decline in 2020 towards to the levels achieved in 2018 following a reduction in grades at Centinela, which will be partially reversed in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX