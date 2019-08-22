

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence strengthened to a 11-month high in August, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose sharply to 6.3 in August from 2.9 in July. This was the highest reading since September 2018.



The index measuring consumer's view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 15.0 in August from 9.2 in the previous month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose 11.0 from 6.3 in the preceding month.



Households' judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved with the index climbing to minus 1.8 from minus 4.1 in July. The index measuring past general economic situation came in at 11.6 versus 9 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX