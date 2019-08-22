AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January - June 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the January - June 2019 is now available on the company's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/sv/section/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/

Financial information for April - June 2019

Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 0 thousand (0)

(0) Earnings after financial items amounted to SEK -10,255 thousand (-7,724)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.27 (-0.41)

Financial information for January - June 2019

Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 0 thousand (0)

(0) Earnings after financial items amounted to SEK -21,841 thousand (-17,348)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.58 (-0.92)

The balance sheet total amounted to SEK 215,418 thousand (77,617) at the end of the period

(77,617) at the end of the period Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 210,315 thousand (75,913) at the end of the period

Significant events during the period January - March 2019

In March, the company initiated a new drug project in the field of pain - TrkA-NAM

The company was represented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases, where it made two presentations

Significant events during the period April - June 2019

In May, the company chose to redirect the drug candidate ACD855 from cognitive dysfunction to an eye indication and ACD856 is now the primary drug candidate for cognitive dysfunction

At the annual general meeting on May 22, 2019 , the company resolved to issue a share options program targeted at the company's Board of Directors

Significant events following the end of the interim period

No significant events have taken place since the end of the interim period.

Read the full interim report at:

This is information that AlzeCure AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 09.00 am CET on August 22, 2019.

For more information, please contact

Johan Sandin, CEO

Tel: +46 703 738 824

johan.sandin@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms, NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates. A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has a project in the field of pain in early preclinical phase - TrkA-NAM. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser: contact +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se. For further information, please visit our website at www.alzecurepharma.se.

