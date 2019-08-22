Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $33bn Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029

Dry Eye, Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorders Drugs and Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $25bn in 2018, dominated by the retinal disorder drugs segment.

Report Scope

• Global Ophthalmic Drugs market forecasts from 2019-2029

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecasts to 2029 for the global ophthalmic drugs market by the leading submarkets:

• Retinal Disorder Drugs

• Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs

• Glaucoma Drugs

• Dry Eye Drugs

• Other Ophthalmic Drugs

• This report includes revenue forecasts to 2029 for the following ophthalmic drugs:

• Eylea

• Lucentis

• Avastin

• Visudyne

• Jetrea

• Pataday

• Vigamox

• Patanol

• TobraDex

• Cravit

• AzaSite

• Acular

• Lumigan and Ganfort

• Xalatan/Xalacom

• Travatan/Travatan Z and DuoTrav

• Alphagan/Alphagan P and Combigan

• Azopt

• Trusopt

• Zioptan

• Cosopt

• Tapros/Taflotan

• Restasis

• Refresh

• Hyalein

• Diquas

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these national markets:

• The US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy

• Russia

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Rest of the World

Each national market is further segmented by the leading submarket: Retinal Disorder Drugs, Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs, Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs, Other Ophthalmic Drugs

• Our study provides a SWOT analysis and discusses Porter's Five Forces analysis that influence the global ophthalmic drugs market

• Our report provides discussion on the ophthalmic drugs that are currently in the development pipeline

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic drugs industry:

• Allergan (Actavis)

• Bayer

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Regeneron

• Roche

• Santen

• Senju

• Valeant

• Key Questions Answered by this Analysis:

• How is the market for ophthalmic drugs evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the ophthalmic drugs market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of the submarkets for glaucoma drugs, allergic, inflammatory and infective drugs, dry eye drugs and retinal disorder drugs from the overall ophthalmic Drugs Market in 2018?

• How will each of the submarket segments within the ophthalmic drugs market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each of the submarkets within the ophthalmic drugs market develop from 2018 to 2029?

• Which submarkets will be the main driver of growth in the overall market from 2018 to 2029?

• How will political, economic, and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Will the leading regional markets for ophthalmic drugs broadly follow pre-existing trends, or will individual regions outperform the rest of the market?

• How will the regional market shares in the ophthalmic drugs market change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• What are the predictions for partnerships, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

• How will the industry sector evolve as cost and pricing pressures increase during the period between 2018 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott

AbbVie

Actavis

Acucela

Advanced Cell Technologies

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Therapeutics

Akorn Inc

Alcon

Alimera Sciences

Allegro

Allergan

Amakem

Amgen

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Apotex Inc

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Barr Laboratories Inc.

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer

Bicycle Therapeutics

Biocad

BioDiem

BioXpress Therapeutics

Can-Fite BioPharma

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

Cipla

Colby Pharmaceutical Company

Daiichi Sankyo

Eleven Biotherapeutics

EyeCyte

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

ForeSight Biotherapeutics

Gene Signal

Genentech

GSK

iCO Therapeutics

Icon Bioscience

InSite Vision

Inspire Pharmaceuticals

Instituto Terapeutico Delta Ltda

Kala Pharmaceuticals

KalVista

Kestrel Ophthalmics

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

LEO Pharma

MacuCLEAR

Meda

Merck & Co.

MerLion Pharmaceuticals

Morgan Stanley

Neurim Pharmaceuticals

Neurotech

NovaBay

Novartis

Ohr Pharmaceutical

Omeros

OphthaliX

Ophthotech Corporation

Oxigene

PanOptica

Patheon Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Pharmacia

Premacure

pSivida

QLT

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Reckitt Benckiser

Regeneron

Roche

R-Tech UENO

RXi Pharmaceuticals

Santen

SARcodeBioscience

Seikagaku

Senju

Servier

Shire

Sobi

Spark Therapeutics

SymphonyVIDA

Takeda

Thrombogenics

Upjohn

USV North America

Valeant

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Warner-Lambert

Watson

Wockhardt

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals

Zach System Spa



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)

CDSCO (India)

European Union

European Commission

Health Canada (Canada)

Institute of Experimental Medicine

Italian Competition Authority (ICA)

Italian National Health Service

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

MCC (South Africa)

MHLW (Japan)

MHRA (UK)

PAHO

SFDA (China)

TGA (Australia)

University of Modena

US National Eye Institute (NEI)

World Health Organization (WHO)

WIPO

WTO

