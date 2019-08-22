

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in four months in August, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 58.3 in August from 56.5 in July.



The index reflecting financial expectations of households in the next 12 months rose to 77.8 in August from 77 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index increased to 74.3 in August from 73.4 in the preceding month.



The number of people unemployed expectation measure rose to 58.3 in August from 55.6 in July.



The probability of saving indicator increased to 22.7 in August from 20 in the prior month.



