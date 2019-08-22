

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes cast doubt on aggressive rate cuts and PMI data from Germany and the euro zone proved to be a mixed bag.



Germany's private sector continued to struggle in August as a manufacturing recession dragged on, raising the threat of another contraction in gross domestic product in the third quarter.



The German finance ministry said today that Europe's largest economy is facing increased headwinds from abroad which are fueling business uncertainty and beginning to weigh on the so far robust labor market.



Meanwhile, the euro area private sector grew at a moderate pace in August, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 51.8 in August from a 3-month low of 51.5 in July. There was a wide divergence in performance between the manufacturing and service sectors.



The benchmark DAX was down 36 points or 0.30 percent at 11,768 after climbing 1.3 percent the previous day.



Lighting company Osram Licht climbed 2 percent. The company said that it has waived the existing standstill agreement with AMS AG, and has signed a cooperation agreement in order to enable it to publish the offer.



