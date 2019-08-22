Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019

Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 30 June 2019 Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, August 22

B.S.D CROWN LTD (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 22 August 2019

PUBLICATION OF 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company announces the publication of its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2019 ("HY 2019"). The HY 2019 will be available in the Company website: http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/HY2019.pdf

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il


