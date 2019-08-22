B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 30 June 2019 Financial Statements
London, August 22
B.S.D CROWN LTD (LSE:BSD)
Ramat Gan, Israel, 22 August 2019
PUBLICATION OF 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company announces the publication of its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2019 ("HY 2019"). The HY 2019 will be available in the Company website: http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/HY2019.pdf
