Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES H1 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 22-Aug-2019 / 12:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES H1 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow, Russia - 22 August 2019 - Metalloinvest ('the Company'), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, publishes its IFRS financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2019. Management comments Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "In H1 2019, the industry was impacted by different dynamics of global prices for iron ore and steel. Metalloinvest's Mining Segment EBITDA increased by 25% to USD 1.3 bn. This was driven by the favourable iron ore pricing environment and the increase in the share of high value-added products in the Company's sales structure. Meanwhile, the Company's consolidated EBITDA decreased by 5% as a result of the significant decrease of Steel Segment profit following the decline in global steel prices. At the same time, the Company's consolidated EBITDA margin remained above 39%, which is the result of our work on costs control and optimised production planning in accordance with the market demand. The Company's leverage remains at a comfortable level - Net Debt / EBITDA LTM ??was 1.25x at the end of the reporting period. Long-term borrowings prevail in the loan portfolio structure owing to our constant optimisation work. " FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue USD 3,584 mn (-5.2% y-o-y) ? EBITDA USD 1,410 mn (-5.4%) ? EBITDA margin 39.3% vs. 39.5% in H1 2018 ? Net Income USD 1,020 mn (+17.2%) ? Net Debt USD 3,581 mn (+6.6% compared to 31 December 2018) ? Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 1.25x vs. 1.14x as of 31 December 2018 ? Capital Expenditure USD 221 mn (-5.6%) PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS ? Iron ore 19.7 mn tonnes (-1.8%) ? Pellets 14.1 mn tonnes (+3.1%) ? HBI/DRI 4.0 mn tonnes (+0.7%) ? Hot metal 1.4 mn tonnes (-6.3%) ? Crude steel 2.4 mn tonnes (-2.7%) KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Operational developments and capital expenditure ? Coordination meetings with United Metallurgical Company (OMK) and KAMAZ ? Launch of equipment installation for heat treatment facility at OEMK ? Purchase of new equipment for Lebedinsky GOK (LGOK) and Mikhailovsky GOK (MGOK) ? Commission of new reduction and calibration section at Rolling Mill 350 at OEMK Financing ? Upgrade of the Company's corporate credit rating by S&P to BB+/Stable (from BB/Stable), Moody's to Ba1/Stable (from Ba2/Positive) and Fitch to BB+/Stable (from BB/Positive) ? Upgrade of the Company's credit rating by the Russian rating agency Expert RA to ruAA/Stable (from ruAA-/Positive) ? Opening of a sustainable finance credit line with ING Bank in the amount of up to USD 100 mn (or EUR equivalent) ? Partial refinancing of loan portfolio by signing a new loan agreement with Gazprombank in the amount of RUB 8.33 bn and by the placement of BO-09 series exchange RUB-denominated bonds in the amount of RUB 5 bn ? Partial redemption of the outstanding Eurobonds-2020 for the nominal value of USD 62 mn 114 thousands ? Improvement of the commercial terms for tranche B of PXF-2017 credit agreement Social responsibility and corporate governance ? Signing of social partnership programmes with the administrations of the Kursk, Belgorod and Orenburg regions and the towns of Zheleznogorsk, Stary Oskol, Gubkin and Novotroitsk ? Election of the Company's Board of Directors Full press release and financial statements are available at: http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ # # # # For further information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. The main beneficiaries of USM Holdings are Alisher Usmanov (49%) and Vladimir Skoch (30%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 17677 EQS News ID: 861751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2019 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)