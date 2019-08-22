Anzeige
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 22

To: Company Announcements

Date:22 August 2019

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 2318001XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 22 August 2019, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) had received 137 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 21 August 2019 at a price of 85.932 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson holds 9,946 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.004% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. This acquisition is as a result of a standing instruction to reinvest any dividends paid by BMO Real Estate Investments Limited which will remain in place for future dividend cycles.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


