BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, August 22
To: Company Announcements
Date:22 August 2019
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 2318001XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Directors Dealing
In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 22 August 2019, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) had received 137 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 21 August 2019 at a price of 85.932 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson holds 9,946 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.004% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. This acquisition is as a result of a standing instruction to reinvest any dividends paid by BMO Real Estate Investments Limited which will remain in place for future dividend cycles.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085