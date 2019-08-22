

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting failed to provide clarity about further U.S. interest rate cuts.



Investors now await cues from a key central bankers' gathering in the United States on Friday, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak for the first time since bond markets hit the recession alarm bells.



Italian politics also remained in focus as the country's president meets party leaders to see if an alternative government can be formed to solve the political crisis following the collapse of M5S' previous populist coalition with the anti-immigration Lega party.



On the data front, Germany's private sector continued to underperform in August as growth in services activity was countered by a marked contraction in manufacturing, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed. On the other hand, France's private sector rose at the fastest pace in two months in the month.



The euro area composite output index rose unexpectedly to 51.8 in August from a 3-month low of 51.5 in July. Economists had forecast a score of 51.2.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.45 percent at 374.15 after rallying 1.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was down half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.6 percent.



Ambu A/S shares plummeted 13 percent after the Danish medical equipment maker cut its full-year revenue and EBIT margin guidance.



Lighting company Osram Licht advanced 1.7 percent. The German company said that it has waived the existing standstill agreement with AMS AG, and has signed a cooperation agreement in order to enable it to publish the offer.



NMC Health shares jumped nearly 27 percent in London after two groups, including one backed by China's Fosun, reportedly made competing offers to buy a 40 percent stake in the company.



Premier Oil advanced 4.5 percent after it swung to a pretax profit in the first half on improved production and higher oil prices.



Mining giant Antofagasta dropped 1 percent after it cautioned on the impact trade issues are having on the copper market.



