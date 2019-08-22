Anzeige
22.08.2019 | 12:22
(37 Leser)


Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 21

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 21-August-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                     336.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                   344.82p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                     329.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                   338.36p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

© 2019 PR Newswire