Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.72p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.36p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---