OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce or CIBC (CM.TO, CM) announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of C$1.44 per share on common shares for the quarter ending October 31, 2019, an increase of four cents from the previous quarter.



The dividend is payable on October 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.



