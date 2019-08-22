Anzeige
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 20

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 21 August 2019 were:

184.40p  Capital only
186.69p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 13th August
2019, the Company has 76,724,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 23,637,261
which are held in treasury.

© 2019 PR Newswire