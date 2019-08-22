Evrim Resources Corp.: Evrim Announces The Start Of Exploration And Drilling At Ball Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Evrim Resources Corp. (TSXV:EVM)("Evrim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration partner Golden Ridge Resources (GLDN) ("Golden Ridge") has commenced work on the Ball Creek Project in northwestern British Columbia. The Ball Creek Project hosts seven prospective gold-copper porphyry targets (Main, Cliff, Goat, ME, Rainbow, Mess Creek, More Creek) and four epithermal gold-silver targets (Ridge, Valley, HP, Rojo Grande). Golden Ridge's exploration program at Ball Creek will focus on testing extensions to several of the known targets over areas where minimal historic work has been completed. Plans include:

Completing geochemical surveys of up to 4,000 soil samples between the Main and Williams zones as well as detailed geological mapping and prospecting to identify new targets;

up to 1,600 metres of diamond drilling to extend copper-gold mineralization at the Main zone and to test the Goat zone, which has never been drill tested; and

prospecting and mapping of the Main, Cliff, Goat and ME zones, all of which, when combined with the Hank Project's Williams zone, may form part of a single 10 kilometre long porphyry system.

"Golden Ridge's initial exploration program at Ball Creek follows up work completed over the past four years by Evrim and its previous joint venture partner," commented Evrim's VP of Technical Services, Stewart Harris. "We are pleased to see that our exploration efforts at Ball Creek have advanced to the first drilling program on the property since 2012. Golden Ridge's plan is to test the most advanced targets and generate additional high-quality targets for follow-up in the future."

Evrim acknowledges that Ball Creek is situated in the traditional territory of the Tahltan Nation and is committed to developing a positive and mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and transparency.

About the Ball Creek Project

The Ball Creek Project is a large, 524 square kilometre copper-gold porphyry and epithermal gold-silver project located in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle near Highway 37 and the 287 kV Northwest Transmission Line. Ball Creek contains four separate porphyry copper-gold systems distributed across the project and hosted in similar geological settings as the Red Chris, KSM and Spectrum/GJmineral deposits.

Exploration potential exists at the Mess Creek, More Creek, Rainbow, and Ball Creek Porphyry systems. Previous exploration has focused on targets within the Ball Creek Porphyry system; whereas the other porphyry systems remain largely unexplored.

The Ball Creek Project has been tested with over 19,000 metres of drilling including over 11,000 metres of drilling focused on the Main zone. Drilling in the Main zone by previous operators intersected 231 meters grading 0.21% copper and 0.54 g/t gold in drill hole BC07-12, including 45.72 metres grading 0.31% copper and 0.69 g/t gold. Main zone mineralization is hosted in a sub-vertical, northeast-striking porphyry complex that is 400 metres wide and 1,300 metres long and intrudes andesitic volcanic rocks. A complex alteration system is centered on the porphyry complex and consists of a core of sodic and potassic alteration that is overprinted and flanked by sericite-dominant alteration.

Main and Goat Zones

The porphyry complex hosting the Main zone is open to depth, to the northeast and to the southwest. Drilling is planned to test the southwestern extension of the Main zone that was tested by two holes in 2012, one of which (BC12-54) returned 74 metres grading 0.27% copper and 0.50 g/t gold. The gold and copper mineralization in hole BC12-54 is located in potassic and sericite-dominant alteration that is capped by gold mineralization in quartz-sericite alteration (Figure 2).

The Goat zone is a new target that has yet to be tested by drilling. The Goat zone is underlain by northeast-striking feldspar hornblende porphyry dykes that intrude andesitic volcanic and sedimentary rocks. Carbonate veins with polymetallic base metal mineralization and skarn mineralization with anomalous copper have been identified in limited sampling. The zone is marked by anomalous copper geochemistry over an area that measures 500 by 600 metres and is open along strike to the northeast (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Ball Creek Project highlighting the various copper porphyry prospects

Figure 2: Main zone geology with historic drilling

Figure 3: Goat zone geology and soil geochemistry

Qualified Person Statement

Evrim's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo. Vice President, Technical Services for the Company. Mr. Harris serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Evrim Resources

Evrim Resources is a mineral exploration company whose goal is to participate in significant exploration discoveries supported by a sustainable business model. The Company is well financed, has a diverse range of quality projects and a database covering substantial areas of Mexico and portions of southwestern United States. The Company's projects are advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value. Evrim's business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company's exploration expertise and existing projects.

