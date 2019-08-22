illuminates: The "Illuminates" is Launching its Crowdfunding Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / The multifunctional social ecosystem based on Relatefact technology and new principle of data interconnections via event hashing, which will allow you to synchronize every facts and event - launching a crowdfunding campaign this September.





Next month, "Illuminates" will be offering customers a chance to invest in and own a part of the startup. The 1st round of PreSale will start on the 1st of September and last 14 days.

What is the "Illuminates platform"?

"Illuminates platform is a crypto Social Media that includes various SaaS products which is developed using Relatefacts unvarying standard powered by Blockchain technologies. We want to make all Blockchain advantages available for everyone, and qualitatively improve the business interactions between investors, investment funds, traders, startups, freelancers and other blockchain market audience".

The "Illuminates platform" consists of six key areas:

SaaS platform for the tokenization of businesses and startups launch;

SaaS for launch and maintenance of tokenized funds;

Decentralized(OTC) and centralized exchanges;

Freelance marketplace with payments as in tokens as in fiat as a success fee deals;

Marketplace for applications and software solutions and SaaS for online stores, events, native advertising sellers;

Social media.



Startup ecosystem

B? u??ng ?ur platform, users ??n attract the necessary basic and additional investments, find executors to work together on the projects, get an expertise of the idea on the early stage and receive an access to a wide audience of investors.

In addition, the platform provides unique opportunities for investors - access to the comparative analysis for a pool of proven startups with detailed, confirmed information about the team and their experience. That will allow making an investment decision that will be based on the expert's advice.



Tokenized Investment Funds

Every user will have an ability to launch own crypto fund, publish their strategy and emmitt own portfolio token. This token provides the right to own part of the shares in the portfolio. Contributors ??n redeem fund tokens - exchange for an equivalent number of tokens forming the fund index. Redemption will be carried out automatically through a smart contract, while the redeemed tokens will be burned or redeemed by the fund. In addition, fund tokens could be freely traded on the Illuminates DEX.

Centralized and Decentralised Exchange

With "Illuminates" all traders can get access to Illuminates self-developed DEX that haven't any fees for deposit/withdrawal and entry conditions. In addition there will be the ability to overcome the main centralized exchanges benefit - instant transactions. It will be possible due to Plasma protocol integration which allow to increase Illuminates DEX transactions speed. In future we are planning to develop and launch centralized exchange.

Freelance market

U??ng "Illuminates" n?w technology, will be developed th? n?xt generation freelance market. B? u??ng th?? market, high-skilled workers w?ll receive th? free access to a big market of startup related jobs, transparency and secure of contractor - employer relationships and also guarantee payment for performed work is provided by special smart contracts. On th? ?th?r hand, customers w?ll b? confident in their workers because now they have the ability to view real reviews about contractors confirmed by previous employers and make payment only after the task approval. For the convenience of users, the choice of currency is also provided. Everyone can choose preferable fiat, cryptocurrency or success-fee to work with.

E-commerce market

Variety of instruments th?t h?l? ???h user to buy ?r sell any types ?f goods, software products ?nd services. B? lighting u? th? market, users can create simple product cards ?r ?v?n separate b2c e-commerce stores w?th online website constructors. Also using the special generated smart contract instead of a real person escrow allows to make the business decisions quickly. In addition the all sellers have the possibility of independent audits, which makes by Internal Auditor. This will allow to get a guaranteed quality mark about the product.

Business social media

Illuminating business social media w?ll h?l? users to view participants pages, discuss business issues via chat, check ???h other's work experience ?nd reputation and express gratitude via donation LUM tokens.

Back to the PreSale, early investors can send ETH on this contract from August 19. The 1st round special price are 1 ETH = 3000 LUM (standard token price will be 1 ETH = 1000 LUM) and for this stage are allocated 675 000 LUM's. Everyone can join the Presale before it starts via whitelisting on Illuminates.org.

How it will works:

- If the required amount of funds will be gathered until the 1st of September, the smart contract wouldn't accept new investments and distribute tokens at the first day of presale;

- if the required amount of funds wouldn't be gathered until 1st of September, there will be 14 days. As soon as ~225 ETH will be gathered, tokens will be distributed immediately;

- If the required amount of funds wouldn't be gathered until 15th of September, every investor will receive a refund.

Let's blockchain the world together!



Contact

Illuminates

Name: Volodymyr Malyshkin - CEO at Illuminates

Email: Info@illuminates.org

Phone: +380 50 505 53 10

Website: https://illuminates.org/

SOURCE: illuminates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557066/The-Illuminates-is-Launching-its-Crowdfunding-Campaign