WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales rose at a slower-than-expected rate in July, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.
Retail sales climbed 5.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 7.1 percent increase in the same period last year. Economists had expected a 7.8 percent rise.
Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew the most by 15.2 percent annually in July.
Other retail sales in non-specialized stores and sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment increased by 11.4 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.1 percent in July.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX