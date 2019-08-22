

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales rose at a slower-than-expected rate in July, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Retail sales climbed 5.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 7.1 percent increase in the same period last year. Economists had expected a 7.8 percent rise.



Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew the most by 15.2 percent annually in July.



Other retail sales in non-specialized stores and sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment increased by 11.4 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.1 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX