

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices fell at a slower rate in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The wholesale price index fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 6.8 percent decline in June. In May, prices decreased 6.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices fell 0.7 percent in July, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



The price for export sales declined by 0.8 percent monthly in July and those of import sales increased by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX