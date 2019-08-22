Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Lumina Gold (OTCQX: LMGDF) ("the Company"), a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. CEO and President, Marshall Koval, and the Vice President of Corporate Development and Communications, Scott Hicks, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

The interview began with Jolly asking Koval and Hicks about the management team behind the Company. Koval explained that the Company is part of the Lumina Group, which was established in 2003. In 2014, Lumina Gold was created to advance the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project in Ecuador. Koval then expanded on the Company's management team and their roles, which represent a diverse and experienced group of individuals. "We have a team that has been together for quite a few years now.", added Koval.

Hicks then explained the Company's decision to explore southwest Ecuador for copper and gold deposits. "It really hasn't been explored.", shared Hicks. He added that the Company is one of the first of its industry to begin exploration in this area, which has given them a substantial advantage over their competitors.

Jolly then asked about the Company's progress with their Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project. Hicks shared that the Company has drilled around 46,000 meters since 2014 and has completed two resource updates, as well as a preliminary economic study. "This is a very large scale gold project. It has about 8.5 million ounces of gold in the ground right now.", explained Hicks. "It's going to get a lot bigger."

Jolly then asked about the Company's strategy for the course of the project. Koval explained that the team behind the Company has experience in all aspects of exploration, development, and production, and intends to utilize these skills to follow a similar business plan as Lumina Copper, another member of the Lumina Group.

Koval then explained that the Company plans to complete drilling at an additional location, Gran Bestia, while also completing environmental studies and infrastructure to move this site into a development state.

To close the interview, Hicks shared that the Company moved into Ecuador as one of the first exploration companies in the area and has experienced significant increases in the value of gold during this time. "It's a high leverage project with a lot of gold in the ground.", stated Hicks. He closed the interview by encouraging individuals who believe in the gold industry to consider becoming a shareholder while the Company remains undervalued. Koval also expressed his excitement for the potential value of the gold market and the Company's advancements on their current projects.

Although we didn't have time to touch on it, the Lumina Group also has a sister company with earlier stage projects in Ecuador, Luminex Resources.

To hear Lumina Gold's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7348444-lumina-gold-joined-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-the-incredible-potential-of-their-project-in

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/.

For further information contact:

Scott Hicks

shicks@luminagold.com

T: +1 604 646 1890

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to delineating the Gran Bestia ridgeline zone and completing an updated resource estimate by November 2019. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will", "plans", "may", "intends" or variations of those words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", or are "expected to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47150