Catella Financial Advisor to Tetris A/S in Finding Investor and Capital Partner to Support Ambitious Growth Plans

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella Corporate Finance has acted as exclusive financial advisor to Tetris A/S in the sale of 50% of the shares in the company to NREP. Simultaneously NREP will provide capital to execute ambitious growth plans within concept-driven property development including development of 1,000 units of community-driven senior housing.

Tetris A/S has 60 employees within the complimentary business lines of real estate investment and development, project management and advisory services, and construction steering. Through a data-driven and analytical approach founded on scientific research and thorough demographic analysis, Tetris A/S has created the senior co-living platform VoksenPlus. The concept is designed to improve social relations and address loneliness among seniors by emphasizing on community creation.

In order to scale up and rapidly roll-out the newly developed concept, NREP has become the new co-owner and capital partner to Tetris A/S and will help amongst other help expand the VoksenPlus concept across the Denmark by funding an ambitious 5-year pipeline of 15 locations, totalling 80,000 sq.m and 1,000 rental units.

"Tetris A/S has been effective in developing attractive real estate concepts and projects by being on the forefront of industry trends and successfully forecasting end-user desires. Their concept VoksenPlus targets a mega-trend with significant potential in Denmark as more than 80,000 seniors consider moving into senior housing communities within the next five years. We are proud of the trust shown to Catella by the partners at Tetris A/S in this very important strategic move for the company. We do believe partnering up with NREP - one of the leading Nordic Private Equity investors in the Real Estate Industry will be a strong match to support the ambitious future business plan. Finally thank you to Plesner providing strong corporate M&A as well as real estate experience important to secure the successful outcome of this transaction. At Catella, we are focused on being the link between property and finance, and we feel well-positioned across the Nordics as we expect to see more platform driven transactions in the real estate sector", says Jesper Bo Hansen, Head of Corporate Finance at Catella.

For more information, please contact: Press contact:

Jesper Bo Hansen Jonas Burvall

Head of Corporate Finance Head of Group Communications

+45-3393-7593 +46-8463-3310 jesper.bo@catella.dk jonas.burvall@catella.se



Catella is a leading specialist in property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 15 countries. The group has assets under management of approximately SEK 200 billion. Catella is listed Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more online at catella.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/catella---corporate-finance/r/catella-financial-advisor-to-tetris-a-s-in-finding-investor-and-capital-partner-to-support-ambitious,c2886484

The following files are available for download: