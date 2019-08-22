Disposable Cups Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of ~4% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of disposable cups will total ~600 billion units in 2019, representing a 3.3 percent increase from 2018, according to the latest research from Future Market Insights. The disposable cups market is projected to grow at ~4% CAGR during the period, 2019-2029, driven by affordability and easy availability along with increasing consumption of non-alcoholic beverages which led to proliferation of café retail chains and international coffee shops, especially in developing countries.

Due to growing prominence of the 'throw away culture, disposable cups are continuously making their way into landfills and marine environment, subsequently raising potential concerns among environmental groups and consumers adopting 'zero-waste' culture. Manufacturers who are keeping the innovation quotient high by adopting sustainable solutions are likely to be rewarded in the long run.

Disposable cups have long been an ideal promotional or branding tool for beverage companies such as The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, Inc., according to FMI's analysis. Moreover, rapid normalization of disposability in line with the emergence of 'convenience' and 'on-the-go' trends, especially in the urban living, goes hand in hand with increasing demand for single-use packaging models such as disposable cups, which remains among the primary boosters to market growth.

Sales of Paper Cups for Non-alcoholic Beverages to See an Uptick in 2019

According to the FMI analyst, non-alcoholic beverages, including both carbonated and non-carbonated, will remain the largest and fastest-growing application category for disposable cups. As the use of plastic as a raw material continues to face excessive scrutiny from consumers as well as environmental organizations, manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production of paper disposable cups. As paper cups contributed half of the total sales of disposable cups in 2018, manufacturers are specifically focused in this category.

While the beverage sector continues to influence the growth strategies, manufacturers are targeted towards capitalizing on dairy sector. The FMI analyst forecasts that the consumption of disposable cups in the dairy space for ice-creams, yogurt, and others will show an increase of 3.3% year-over-year in 2019.

As aesthetics drive desirability among consumers and fulfill marketing quota, manufacturers are placing their focus on adoption of digital printing technology to introduce both aesthetic and informative labels in their products," said the FMI analyst. "Nearly 8 in 10 disposable cups sold in 2018 were printable, and will continue to gain relatively high traction as compared to non-printable disposable cups.

Market Gains Underpinned by Expansion of Food Retail

The consumption of disposable cups across various food retail sectors continues to be on an upward swing, representing a revenue share of ~60% in 2018. Within the food retail industry, the adoption of disposable cups by convenience stores will account for ~37% in 2019, while growing application in supermarkets is likely to result in increased market shares.

According to the FMI analyst, disposable cups worth ~US$ 5 billion were sold in foodservice sector in 2018. As both 'dining out' and 'takeaway' cultures gain prominence worldwide, on the account of rapid shift toward urban living and fast-paced lifestyles, disposable cups sales are set to remain high across the foodservice industry.

The U.S., China, Germany, and India to Record High Sales in 2019

While North America (28%), Europe (25%), and East Asia (17%) remain leading markets for disposable cups, South Asia is set to exhibit relatively high sales of disposable cups in 2019. In leading markets, strong establishment of end-use industries continue to drive the sales at steady rate, while rapid expansion of QSRs and foodservice outlets lined with increased income levels of consumers will provide potential growth prospects of the disposable cups market players in South Asia.

