Refrigeration Oil Market Worth $1.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Refrigeration Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil (Polyolester, Polyalkylene Glycol)), Application (Refrigerator & Freezer, Air Conditioner, Automotive AC System, and Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Refrigeration Oil Market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 1.1 billion in 2019.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126068118

Browse in-depth TOC on "Refrigeration Oil Market"

89 - Tables

35 - Figures

124 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-oil-market-126068118.html

Emerging economies are witnessing rapid urbanization along with a rise in disposable income. The consequent increase in the standard of living and growing consumption of convenience/packaged food products, coupled with the mass adoption of vaccines and drugs will drive the demand for refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and automobile HVAC systems. This will fuel the demand for refrigeration oil, ultimately driving the refrigerator oil market.

Synthetic oil is the largest segment of the Refrigeration Oil market.

The synthetic oil segment accounted for the largest share of the refrigeration oil market in 2018, in terms of value. Synthetic refrigeration oil has several advantages over conventional mineral refrigeration oil, such as high viscosity index, superior chemical resistance, excellent shear stability, and stable performance in extreme conditions. Additionally, its compatibility with low GWP and modern refrigerants gives it an added advantage over mineral refrigeration oil.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=126068118

Refrigerator & freezer application is estimated to be the largest segment of the natural fragrance market during the forecast period.

The refrigerator & freezer application is estimated to be the largest segment of the refrigeration oil market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for packaged food items and the changing lifestyle of people in developed and developing regions.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Refrigeration Oil during the forecast period.

The APAC region is estimated to lead the refrigeration oil market in 2018 in terms of value and volume. The increasing population in the region and the rising demand for refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and automobiles in the emerging markets of APAC, such as China and India, are some of the major factors projected to drive the demand for refrigeration oil in the region. Furthermore, the improving lifestyle, increasing employment rate, rising disposable income of the people, and mounting foreign investments in various sectors of the economy are some of the other factors that make APAC an attractive market for refrigeration oil manufacturers.

The key market players profiled in the report include JXTG Group (Japan), BASF (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Japan), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil (US), BP (UK), PETRONAS (Malaysia), Chevron (US), Total (France), Sinopec Group (China), FUCHS (Germany), and Johnson Controls (Ireland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=126068118

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Synthetic Lubricants Market by Type (PAO, PAG, Esters, Group III), Application (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil, Refrigeration Oil, Transmission Fluids, Turbine Oil), Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Industrial Lubricants Market by Type (Metalworking Fluid, Grease Hydraulic, Gear, Compressor, Turbine Oil), End-Use Industry (Construction & Mining, Metal, Cement, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Food), Base Oil, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/refrigeration-oil-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/refrigeration-oil.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg