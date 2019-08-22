

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $60.61 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $79.01 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $89.79 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $838.71 million from $655.82 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $89.79 Mln. vs. $73.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $838.71 Mln vs. $655.82 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 2.92 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.1 Bln



