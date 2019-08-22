Cloud9 and IPC to Launch Next-Generation Voice Trading Solution

Innovative, Compliant Cloud-based Communications Platform Set to Transform Global Financial Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading provider of communications and networking solutions for the financial markets, and Cloud9 Technologies ("Cloud9"), a leader in cloud-based communications, are working together to offer an advanced, open voice trading and collaboration solution. The integrated cloud-based service unites Cloud9's C9 Trader voice communications and analytics platform, IPC's Unigy trading communications platform and the Connexus Cloud financial ecosystem.

This agreement will provide the global trading community with a unified solution for endpoint connectivity, mobility, advanced data analytics and business continuity planning. Users and firms will have access to one of the broadest worldwide communities of financial markets comprising top-tier buy-side and sell-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, trade life-cycle providers and other key market participants.

Benefits of integrating these award-winning services for the global financial community include:

Seamless access to one of the world's most expansive voice trading communities

Ease of transition to a cloud or hybrid environment

Holistic data records and enhanced analytics capabilities

Flexible subscription-based pricing that includes global end-to-end support

Integration and interoperability with third-party workflow tools

"Our next-generation voice communication solution paves the way for Cloud9 and IPC to become the platform of choice for the financial and trading communities," said Bob Santella, CEO of IPC. "By working together, we are delivering a range of voice solutions that meet all end-user needs and address the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace."

"This agreement and the complementary nature of IPC's and Cloud9's businesses create significant value for the industry at large," said Gerald Starr, CEO of Cloud9. "By working with IPC to deliver this transformative integrated solution, we're enabling firms to build smarter, more profitable and compliant business relationships."

"We were early investors of Cloud9 because we recognized the transformation on the horizon in voice trading," said David Hudson, Global Co-Head, Digital & Platform Services, J.P. Morgan. "This partnership will provide the trading community at large a seamless upgrade and path to a cloud-based infrastructure -- necessary steps to create a unified communications system across channels."

In a major step forward, clients of both firms now have the option to select best-of-breed voice collaboration, telephony, data and compliance tools, creating a platform for more dynamic and efficient product development.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit IPC.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Cloud9 Technologies

Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor of the future - offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication-based solutions, with front-office focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit: www.c9tec.com.

