NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold to Commence Drilling at its Slumber Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCPINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical team has mobilized to the Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber"), and with final permits received, the drilling is expected to commence on August 23, 2019. The Slumber drill program is planned to be up to 1,200 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, which may be extended at a later date, pending results.

"The drill program at Frazier Dome is now successfully complete, with results pending, and we are excited to commence drilling at the Slumber Gold Project," commented Peter A. Ball, President. "At Slumber, we will be targeting multiple hidden structural gold targets that were prioritized based on positive data and geological interpretation gained from a recent geophysical survey completed in July 2019."

Please refer to press releases dated July 18th, 2019, August 1st, 2019, for additional technical and project information on the Slumber Gold Project.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold's geological team intends to utilize its geological databases, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to prioritize key projects for focused exploration programs.

