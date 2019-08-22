Blockshine technology: The Leading Global Game Publishing Platform Powered By Blockchain, MixMarvel Announces Grand Launching in Australia Market

SHANGHAI CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / The dynamism of blockchain technology is disrupting all business sectors, and blockchain gaming is one of the fields that has seen interesting blockchain-related developments over the past decade. It is obvious that this is the right moment to grab the opportunity. Henceforth, the intersect between blockchain and gaming can have great benefits for both industries.

(Photo credit: ACX, Photographer: Clarence Wee)

MixMarvel, is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. Following the successful launch of MixMarvel games in South Korea and China, MixMarvel is turning towards its next target market, Australia. To kickstart the new launch of MixMarvel's crypto MIX, MixMarvel is collaborating with Australia's best and regulated cryptocurrency platform ACX to host a series of roadshows.

Based on MixMarvel Layer-2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Game developers stand to gain the most from this new boom. Moreover, MixMarvel have engaged with different crypto and blockchain communities to promote their new digital asset as well as introduce their core technologies and high-quality game products.

The key aspect to consider is the degree of game project ownership which is exponentially better. Modifying gaming digital assets into cryptographic entities ensures that game developers are able to monetise it effectively and smoothly. The roadshows are held this August in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

(Photo from left to right: Mary | MixMarvel Co-founder & CSO, Jade Zhang | MixMarvel Founder & CEO, Sam Lee | Founder and CEO of Blockchain Global, Founder of Blockchain Centre . Photo credit: ACX, Photographer: Clarence Wee)

During the roadshows, MixMarvel will discuss how Layer-2 Solution and Publishing services will empower blockchain game mass adoption in a speech given by MixMarvel Co-founder and CSO, Mary, who has worked in Manpower Group, one of the world's leading Fortune 500 Company and is a founder of China's First Entertainment Publishing Platform, Innospace Incubation.

MixMarvel establishes a blockchain-powered online game community which focuses on providing an environment where both players and developers can work together to re-shape gaming. Through decentralisation, creativity is limitless and digital assets are the basis of all activity. Game developers and players have equal standing as both are reliant on each other to increase the value of digital assets.

One of the key features of the MixMarvel ecosystem is that all digital assets generated on the platform are open and reusable, creating a virtual 3D world where gameplay is an investment. MixMarvel has devised an alternative to traditional gaming by constructing a more inclusive environment with blockchain as its core and using digital assets as an incentive to increase activity.

Gamers are having access to a fair gaming landscape by consensus mechanisms that are open-source. MixMarvel is not only the production of new blockchain games, but also the introduction of blockchain technology into existing online and mobile game industries, thereby reducing barriers to entry.

CONTACT:

Blockshine technology

Xia Jing

https://blockshine.com/

jing.xia@blockshine.com

021-63526657

SOURCE: Blockshine technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557069/The-Leading-Global-Game-Publishing-Platform-Powered-By-Blockchain-MixMarvel-Announces-Grand-Launching-in-Australia-Market