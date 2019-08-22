Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $205,500 from the exercise of previously issued warrants and options. A total of 1,500,000 warrants and 650,000 options were exercised for proceeds of $150,000 and $55,500 respectively.

Andrew Pollard, the CEO, states "The continued support from key shareholders and insiders as we approach our maiden drill program on our Silver Cloud gold project in Nevada speaks volumes. These funds will be put to good use, as we follow up on previous high-grade gold intercepts from both Teck and Placer Dome to test our geologic interpretation which suggests a low-sulphidation epithermal gold east-west vein system with two kilometres of strike potential. With drill permits in hand, we expect to move quickly."

As a result of such exercises, the Company currently has a total of 52,292,518 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

